UP ATS Arrest Alleged Pakistani ISI Agent Working at Indian Embassy in Moscow

He allegedly obtained "confidential and restricted information, likely to pose a threat to the security of India."

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
An agent of the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) at Meerut on Saturday, 3 February, a statement from the police said.

The accused has been identified as Satendra Siwal, who hails from UP's Hapur district. He had been working as an India-based security assistant in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, since 2021.

The alleged spy was accused of "luring the employees of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, with money to obtain information related to the Indian Army," the statement said.

He allegedly obtained "confidential and restricted information, which is likely to pose a huge threat to the internal and external security of India."

Siwal was interrogated by the ATS Field Unit, Meerut, during which he "confessed to his crime."

A case has been registered against him under Section 121A (punishment for waging against the government) of the Indian Penal Code.

Topics:  Pakistan   ISI   ISI agents 

