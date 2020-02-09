Pak Considering Passport-Free Entry for Kartarpur Pilgrims?
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Ijaz Shah told the Pakistan National Assembly on Friday, 7 February that Islamabad is considering allowing passport-free entry of Indian pilgrims to the Kartarpur corridor and this is being done in order to attract more visitors to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, reported The Indian Express.
Pakistan Minister Ijaz Shah also stated that a change in the MoU was under consideration and detailed inputs will be sought from the Foreign Affairs Ministry.
Also Read : Kartarpur permit free, says Punjab CM
The Indian Express refers to Pakistani English daily Express Tribune, which quotes a statement from Ijaz Shah that “as per procedure, pilgrims can visit the corridor from dawn till dusk after producing Indian passport or overseas citizen of Indian-origin card along with the passport of the resident country”.
The pilgrims are exempted from visas under the current terms, but must have a passport.
A government source told The Sunday Express that Pakistan charges a $20 entry fee to each visitor of the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, which the Indian government has asked them to waive as it has become a major challenge.
In November 2019, India and Pakistan separately inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor at their respective borders. The corridor allows Sikh pilgrims to travel to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib without a visa and return to India on the same day, it is the shortest route from Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur area of Pakistan’s Narowal district.
Authorities in Delhi told The Indian Express that the facilitation procedures were part of the bilateral agreement with Pakistan and if any changes are to be made to this, it has to be with the consent of both parties formally and not through a tweet or statement. The official also added that the regular reviewing of Kartarpur corridor comes under Empowered Committee which is chaired by an officer of the level of Secretary in the Union Home Ministry.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
