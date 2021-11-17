Pakistan Grants Right To Appeal to Kulbhushan Jadhav, Implement ICJ’s Ruling
The retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April 2017.
The parliament of Pakistan on Wednesday, 17 November, passed a bill to grant Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to appeal as per the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
The 50-year-old retired Indian Navy officer was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.
The bill had been adopted by the Pakistan national assembly on 10 June to give the right of appeal to Indian prisoner Jadhav in regard to the ICJ’s ruling.
The ICJ ruling had directed the assembly to give it an “effective review and reconsideration,” India Today reported.
India had earlier approached the ICJ against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence. After hearing both sides, the ICJ had issued a verdict in July 2019, asking Pakistan to give India consular access to Jadhav and also ensure review of his conviction.
In 2020, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government presented an ordinance in the national assembly in view of the ICJ's ruling in the case.
The International Court of Justice Review and Reconsideration Ordinance 2020 was enacted on 20 May last year.
(With inputs from India Today.)
