Pakistan’s BAT Troops Mutilate Indian Army Jawan Along LoC

"As the suspicious movement was challenged by own troops, initially it was retaliated by fire and then a heavy explosion took place followed by heavy firing from Pakistan to support the suspicious movement," the brief statement by the Indian Army read on the fluid situation.

The Indian Army did not reveal details of the suspicious movement observed around the Line of Control (LoC) at Sunderbani but at 8:56 pm broke the news about a casualty in the "ongoing heavy exchange of fire".

It was only on Tuesday afternoon at 2:47 pm that the Indian Army, in a statement, identified the martyr as 21-year-old Rifleman Sukhwinder Singh, who they said attained martyrdom in the exchange of fire.