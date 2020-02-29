Pak Army Epicentre of Terrorism, Says Banner Outside UNHRC Meet
Amid an ongoing session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, minority groups from Pakistan have put-up a banner in the Swiss city, criticising the Pakistani Army for its alleged atrocities.
According to a picture tweeted by news Agency ANI, The banner reading “Pakistani Army Epicentre of International Terrorism”, was placed next to the iconic broken chair in the city.
According to ANI, a protest by Pashtun and Baloch activists is scheduled in front of the UN office in Geneva, demanding action against Pakistan for its alleged role in terror attacks.
Earlier, two activists had used props of a jail with children to symbolically protest the Pakistani Army in Geneva.
