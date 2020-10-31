PAC Report Finds Kerala, Goa Best Governed States, UP Ranks Lowest

The states that scored the lowest in the same category included, Uttar Pradesh (-1.461), Odisha (-1.201) and Bihar (-1.158). The three states scored negative points.

Goa topped the list among small states with 1.745 points, followed by Meghalaya (0.797) and Himachal Pradesh (0.725). The states that ranked the lowest in the category included, Manipur (-0.363), Delhi (-0.289) and Uttarakhand (-0.277), reported PTI.

Among Union Territories, Chandigarh emerged the best governed union territory in the category of UTs with 1.05 PAI points, followed by Puducherry (0.52) and Lakshadweep (0.003). Dadar and Nagar Haveli (-0.69), Andaman, Jammu and Kashmir (-0.50) and Nicobar (-0.30) ranked the lowest.