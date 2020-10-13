Chidambaram Hits Out at Govt’s Stimulus Package, Calls It a ‘Hoax’

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday, 13 October, addressed the media virtually on the stimulus package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Slamming the package, the former finance minister said: “The grand announcement yesterday was no stimulus package to push economic growth, it was another sly attempt to dazzle people with exaggerated numbers and lead them to believe that the government is hands-on and responsive to the needs of people and the economy.”

Chidambaram also mentioned that the package reminds him of a Hindi proverb “Khoda pahad nikli chuhiya.”