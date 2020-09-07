COVID-19: Oxford Vaccine Trials Delayed Due to Safety Approvals  

Gupta had earlier revealed that a 16-member staff, including herself, would be responsible for supervising the clinical trials.

The PGIMER is among the 17 sites selected for the human clinical trials of the adenovirus-based vaccine candidate being developed by Oxford, and will partake in the second and third phases of the trials. The institute said that it received 400 volunteers for participation in the trials. The first dose of the vaccine will be administered to 253 of these participants.

Serum Institute of India (SII) will be responsible for the production and marketing of this vaccine candidate. SII is one of the largest vaccine producers in the country. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII, has said that the the COVID-19 vaccine might be ready by the end of this year.