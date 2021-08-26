Over Two Years Since Grounding, DGCA Lifts Ban on Boeing 737 MAX

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday, 26 August, lifted the ban on Boeing Co's 737 MAX aircraft in India – over two years after the aviation regulator had halted its flight operations.

In early 2019, regulators across the world banned flying 737 Max planes after two fatal accidents killed 346 people. The DGCA also ordered grounding of these planes in March 2019.

Ever since then, the aircraft manufacturer has been modifying the 737 Max, seeking clearance for passenger operations from several countries' aviation regulators.