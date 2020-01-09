Over 10,300 Farmers Committed Suicide in 2018, Shows NCRB Data
At least 10,349 people working in the farm sector ended their lives in 2018, accounting for 7.7 percent of the total number of suicides in the country which was 1,34,516, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
Many states and Union Territories have reported nil data on suicides by farmers, cultivators and farm labourers.
"West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Goa, Chandigarh, Daman & Diu, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Puducherry reported zero suicides of farmers/cultivators as well as agricultural labourers," the NCRB report said.
Vast Majority of Farmers Who Killed Themselves Were Men
The data of 2017 was not made public by the NCRB in its report released on Wednesday. According to the report, a vast majority of farmers who committed suicide were men.
"A total of 10,349 persons involved in farming sector (consisting of 5,763 farmers/cultivators and 4,586 agricultural labourers) have committed suicides during 2018, accounting for 7.7 percent of total suicides in the country," the report said.
Overall, a total of 1,34,516 suicides were reported in the country in 2018, showing an increase of 3.6 percent in comparison to 2017 when 1,29,887 people ended their lives, the report said.
Maharashtra Reports Most Suicides
Majority of suicides were reported in Maharashtra (17,972) followed by Tamil Nadu (13,896), West Bengal (13,255), Madhya Pradesh (11,775) and Karnataka (11,561), accounting for 13.4, 10.3, 9.9, 8.8 and 8.6 percent respectively, it said.
"These five states together accounted for 50.9 percent of the total suicides reported in the country. The remaining 49.1 percent suicides were reported in the remaining 24 states and 7 UTs," the report said.
Delhi, which is the most-populous UT, has reported the highest number of suicides (2,526) among UTs, followed by Puducherry (500).
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)