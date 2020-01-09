Over 10,300 Farmers Committed Suicide in 2018, Shows NCRB Data

Many states and Union Territories have reported nil data on suicides by farmers, cultivators and farm labourers.

"West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Goa, Chandigarh, Daman & Diu, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Puducherry reported zero suicides of farmers/cultivators as well as agricultural labourers," the NCRB report said.