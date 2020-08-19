Over 40 Lakh Youth Lost Jobs Due to COVID-19 in India: Report

Even before the COVID-19 crisis, the youth of Asia and the Pacific had been facing challenges in the labour market, leading to high unemployment rates and large shares of youths being excluded from both school and work, the report says.

“The pre-crisis challenges for youth are now amplified since COVID-19 hit. Without sufficient attention, our fear is that this risks creating a ‘lockdown generation’ that could feel the weight of this crisis for many years to come,” said Sara Elder, lead author of the report and head of the ILO Regional Economic and Social Analysis unit, according to PTI.