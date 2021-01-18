Over 3.81 Lakh People Get Inoculated for COVID; 2 Deaths Reported

According to the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the second person, a 43-year-old resident of Bellary, Karnataka, was vaccinated on 16 January 2021 and died on Monday. The cause of death was anterior wall infarction with cardiopulmonary failure. His post mortem reports from Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellary have not yet been released.

580 cases of AEFI have been reported so far, seven of which have been hospitalised. Of the three cases reported from Delhi, two were discharged and one case is under observation at Max Hospital, Patparganj.