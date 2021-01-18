Over 3.81 Lakh People Get Inoculated for COVID; 2 Deaths Reported
Moradabad male’s death wasn’t due to the vaccine, said post mortem report. The second post mortem report is awaited.
The government on Monday, 18 January released a report on third day of COVID vaccination drive, informing that the total number of people inoculated has reached 3,81,305, after 1,48,266 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 5 pm on Monday. Post inoculation, two deaths have been reported so far.
One of them, a 52-year-old male from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad was vaccinated on 16 January and died on evening of 17 January. However, his death is not related to vaccination as per the post mortem report. Death was caused due to cardiopulmonary disease.
According to the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the second person, a 43-year-old resident of Bellary, Karnataka, was vaccinated on 16 January 2021 and died on Monday. The cause of death was anterior wall infarction with cardiopulmonary failure. His post mortem reports from Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellary have not yet been released.
580 cases of AEFI have been reported so far, seven of which have been hospitalised. Of the three cases reported from Delhi, two were discharged and one case is under observation at Max Hospital, Patparganj.
The press release defined an Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) as “any unexpected medical occurrence which follows immunisation.” An AEFI isn’t necessarily related to the process of vaccination.
