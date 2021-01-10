Balakot Airstrike: 300 Terrorists Dead, Claims Former Pak Diplomat
Pakistan had refused to acknowledge the presence of terrorists who were killed during the airstrike.
Former Pakistani diplomat Agha Hilaly allegedly admitted that 300 terrorists had died in the Balakot airstrike that took place on 26 February 2019, reported news agency ANI.
Pakistan had refused to acknowledge the presence of terrorists, soon after Indian Air Force had carried out a strike at a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror training camp in Balakot.
According to the report, on a news television show, he said: "India crossed the international border and did an act of war in which at least 300 were reported dead. Our target was different from theirs. We targeted their high command.”
“That was our legitimate target because they are men of the military. We subconsciously accepted that a surgical strike – a limited action – did not result in any casualty. Now we have subconsciously told them that, whatever they will do, we'll do only that much and won't escalate[sic.]," he added.
This statement comes after a Member of Parliament (MP) in Pakistan, on 29 October, claimed that Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's “legs were shaking”, while Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a meeting of parliamentary leaders that India was about to attack their country, following the capture of Indian Air Force fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.
He said it was this fear of retaliation from India that forced Pakistan to abruptly release Wing Commander Varthaman, who landed in Pakistani custody last February, following an aerial engagement.
"I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting in which Imran Khan had refused to attend and Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa came into the room, his legs were shaking and he was perspiring. Foreign Minister said for god's sake let Abhinandan go, India's about to attack Pakistan at 9 pm," Dunya News had quoted Sadiq, recounting the events of the meeting.
