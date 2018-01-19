Osho: Seven Beautiful Life Lessons by the Philosopher and Preacher

(This article has been republished from The Quint’s archives to mark Rajneesh’s birth anniversary. It was originally published in January 2018.)

“To avoid pain, they avoid pleasure. To avoid death, they avoid life,” was the motto practiced and preached by Osho Rajneesh, till his mysterious death on 19 January 1990.

A vocal critic of socialism, Mahatma Gandhi, and Hindu religious orthodoxy, he earned himself the nickname ‘sex guru’ for his open-minded approach on human sexuality, a philosophy that only became acceptable with time.

As a part of the Rajneesh movement, he preached the values of meditation, freedom, love and life, earning him disciples and followers from across the globe, and earning the reputation of being more than just a motivational public speaker. On his 29th death anniversary, here are seven life lessons by the guru, who taught masses to live without the fear of death.