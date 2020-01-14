‘Opposition Unity Important for CAA Protests’: Amartya Sen
Days after demanding that the amended citizenship act be scrapped, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Monday, 13 January stressed the importance of opposition unity to carry out any protest for a cause.
However, he said even in the absence of opposition unity, protests can continue.
The economist was answering journalists over the countrywide CAA-NPR-NRC protests.
"But even if unity is not there, then that doesn't mean we will stop protesting. As I said, unity makes protest easier but if unity is not there still we have to move on and do whatever is necessary," Sen said.
Earlier, speaking at Nabanita Deb Sen Memorial Lecture, the economist said viewing oppositional reasoning as quarrelsome would be a big mistake.
"It is necessary to emphasise the subtleties of the innovative forces of the opposition. We need to know more about what I am protesting about. The head must also join with the heart in protest," Sen said in his speech.
Deb Sen, who passed away at her Kolkata residence last November, was the economist's first wife.
A few days ago, Sen, who has been critical of the Narendra Modi-led Union government, said the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act should be scrapped.
"I think the CAA must be scrapped because it cannot be an Act. That's the job of the Supreme Court to see whether what was passed in Parliament can be legally attached to the Constitution," the Nobel laureate had said.