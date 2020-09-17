Opposition Leaders Meet Prez, Seek ‘Fair Probe’ into Delhi Riots

Congress leader Ahmed Patel, CPI's D Raja, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, DMK's Kanimozhi and RJD's Manoj Jha, on Thursday, 17 September, reportedly met President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss their concerns over the investigation into the Delhi riots, and the role of the police.

According to ANI, these opposition leaders’\ also presented a memorandum about the Delhi Police probe into the Delhi riots.

“People who are working to explain the right thing to the public are being attacked,” said Congress leader Ahmed Patel.