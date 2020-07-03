Goondaraj, Criminals Fearless: Rahul, Priyanka on UP Cops’ Deaths
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condemned the cop killings in Kanpur.
Eight police officers were brutally shot on the night of 2 July in Kanpur after the police had gone to arrest notorious criminal Vikas Dubey, who has been a history-sheeter facing up to 60 criminal cases.
Later, two unidentified criminals were killed in an encounter, with two cops also getting injured, IG Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal, was quoted by PTI as saying.
Rahul, Priyanka React
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned that attack on the police and criticised the Yogi-led government for not being able to protect the police.
He tweeted on the incident in Kanpur suggesting “how can the public be safe when the cops are not?”
“My heartfelt condolences are with the families of the martyred policemen and I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he added.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi echoed Rahul’s remarks on the safety of the policemen and said that the “CM himself has the responsibility of law and order” and that strict action needs to be taken.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also condemned the attack on the cops saying the “martyred policemen discharged their responsibilities with unmatched courage. Their sacrifice will not go in vain.”
According to the police, Vikas Dubey has a long criminal record and has also been involved in the alleged murder of a BJP leader in 2001.
The Director-General of Police of Uttar Pradesh HC Awasthi has been instructed to take strict action against the criminals and UP CM Yogi Adityanath has sought a report on the matter.
