'Cong Has Sunk' to 'AAP vs BJP': Opinion Pieces on UP, Punjab Results

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won four out of the five states that went to polls in the 2022 Assembly elections, and came out on top in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. The Congress, on the other hand, faced a brutal drubbing, failing to gain power in any state.

The AAP, extending its base in Punjab, scored a massive victory, unseating the ruling Congress.

Here's how the newspaper opinion pieces covered the election results.