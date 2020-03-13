44% Govt Schools in India Have No Power: Parliamentary Report

While both elementary and secondary schools have been hit by the slow pace of infrastructural work, it’s Higher Secondary (HS) schools which have witnessed little to no developmental work.

Under the integrated Samagra Shiksha Scheme, which combines centrally sponsored schemes like Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and Teacher Education, 56 schools were to be upgraded to HS schools, and 1,021 additional classrooms, 40 science labs and 135 libraries were sanctioned of which not even a single one was constructed.