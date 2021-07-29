'Online Education is Order of the Day': PM Modi Marks 1 Year of NEP

He added that the DIKSHA portals has seen over 2,300 crore hits in the last year.

The PM launched several key initiatives in the sector of education during his address, saying that "these programmes will have a big role in future".

These include a three-month play school preparation module for students of Class 1 called Vidya Pravesh, as well as Structured Assessment For Analyzing Learning Levels (SAFAL), a competency-based way of assessment in CBSE schools for Classes 3, 5, and 8.

Other key initiatives included National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR), National Education Technology Forum (NETF), and a website for Artificial Intelligence.

Launching the The Academic Bank of credit system, the PM added that it will bring "revolutionary changes" for students, as they will be empowered to select, drop a stream anytime according to their interest and convenience.

"This will make our youth future-oriented, open the way to AI driven economy," the PM said.