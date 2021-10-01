'One Person Breaking All Wrong Records': Rahul Gandhi on Fuel Price Spike
"The central government is responsible for the record-breaking petrol prices," Rahul Gandhi further said.
Amid a spike in fuel prices, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 1 October, hit out at the Union government and also “one person” who he said is “responsible for breaking all the wrong records.”
Gandhi’s tweet, which appears to be a veiled jibe at Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, read in Hindi:
"Petrol prices are responsible for the record-breaking inflation. The central government is responsible for the record-breaking petrol prices. One person is responsible for breaking all the wrong records.”
He also pointed out that the prices of petrol and diesel in the national capital have crossed ₹100 and ₹90 respectively.
Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also took to Twitter to state that the “Modi government has made life difficult for the common people” as ever since the “government was formed, prices have been increasing.”
Fuel prices reportedly touched a record high on Friday.
In the national capital, petrol prices increased by 25 paise going from ₹101.64 per litre to ₹101.89 per litre and diesel by 30 paise, going from ₹89.87 per litre to ₹90.17 per litre.
