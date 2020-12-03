One More Farmer Dies at Protest Site Taking Number of Deaths to 6
The cause of his death is said to be a heart attack.
One more farmer lost his life during the anti-farm law protest in the outskirts of the New Delhi. The farmer has been identified as Lakhvir Singh, who hailed from Bathinda, and is suspected to have died of a heart attack.
According to the Indian Express, the number of farmers who lost their lives in the protest has reached six as on Thursday. According to the report, Lakhvir Singh’s death comes less than 24 hours after 60-year-old Gurjant Singh, a farmer from Punjab’s Mansa district, died at Tikri border.
Lakhvir was an active part of the protests against the farm bills since the union of the farmer associations was formed. According to reports, on 2 December, around 12.30 am, he started feeling restless and came out of the trolley he used to sleep under. He was taken to a nearby hospital; however, he was declared dead on arrival.
Lakhvir’s son Jagjit Singh said that he had told the family he will be back only after the Centre meets all their demands. Lakhvir’s wife Ranjit Kaur too was part of morchas in Punjab.
He was the sixth person associated with the farmers’ protest to have died in the last few days. On 27 November, 45-year-old Dhanna Singh died on the way to Delhi in a road accident near Bhiwani. Earlier this week, Janak Raj, 55, a tractor repair helper, died while sleeping in a car at Tikri border.
Gajjan Singh, 55, and Gurjant Singh, 60, passed away after falling sick at the Tikri border, while Gurbachan Singh (80) of Bhinder Khurd village in Moga district died of a heart attack during a protest in Moga on Wednesday
