One More Farmer Dies at Protest Site Taking Number of Deaths to 6

One more farmer lost his life during the anti-farm law protest in the outskirts of the New Delhi. The farmer has been identified as Lakhvir Singh, who hailed from Bathinda, and is suspected to have died of a heart attack.

According to the Indian Express, the number of farmers who lost their lives in the protest has reached six as on Thursday. According to the report, Lakhvir Singh’s death comes less than 24 hours after 60-year-old Gurjant Singh, a farmer from Punjab’s Mansa district, died at Tikri border.