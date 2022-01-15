One-Month-Old Baby in Delhi Hospital Fully Recovers From COVID Infection

The third wave of COVID is believed to be affecting younger children as well. While the infection is spreading rapidly among adults, there are also reports of the Omicron variant causing more severe illness in children as compared to Delta and other previous variants.

From January 3, 2022, children aged 15 to 18 began getting the first dose of Covaxin.

According to Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, over 3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received their first dose of the vaccine so far.

(Source: NDTV)