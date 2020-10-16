SC Constitutes One-Member Committee to Monitor Farm Fire Pollution

Earlier this month, Prakash Javadekar flagged off 50 inspection teams of the Central Pollution Control Board for field visits in Delhi-NCR to keep a watch on pollution hotspots during the winter season. The air quality has already hit 'very poor' levels.

There have been several accusations that states are not doing enough to contain farm fires.

Satellite images released by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) showed the city’s air quality may further deteriorate owing to consecutive stubble burning incidents.



Data from the Delhi government showed that stubble burning accounted for 44 percent of the city’s air pollution in 2019, reported Hindustan Times.

The Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), an autonomous government body in Ludhiana, has already recorded 2,873 cases of stubble fires between 21 September and 12 October 2014. In the corresponding period in 2019, 755 cases were recorded and 510 cases in 2018.



Amritsar has been leading the chart with 1,111 fires followed by Taran Taran (655), Patiala (251), Gurdaspur (166), Ferozepur (115), Kapurthala (86) and Sangrur (81).

The Punjab government has claimed to have subsidised 23,500 crop residue machines this year and appointed 8,000 nodal officers. However, farmers claim government support has been insufficient and they haven’t received cash incentive, reported Mongabay.