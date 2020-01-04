UP Cops Arrest Man for Raising ‘Pro-Pak Slogans’

After the video went viral, Singh clarified and said, “The boys raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans. So, I told them if you like it better there (Pakistan) and have so much hatred towards India, then you should go to Pakistan,” reported ANI.

Prashant Kumar, ADG Meerut defended Singh saying such a statement was made because the protesters were pelting stones and “situation was very, very tense [...] despite appeals by religious leaders,” reported ANI.

“If the situation was normal, then choice of words could have been better, but that day the situation was extremely volatile, our officers showed a lot of restraint, there was no firing by police,” he had said.

Priyanka Gandhi, general secretary of the Indian National Congress too had tweeted strongly condemning the officer’s statement.

“The Constitution of India does not allow the use of this language with any citizen, and when you are an officer in important position, then the responsibility increases. BJP has so much communal poison in the institutions that today the officers have no respect for swearing the constitution,” she tweeted.