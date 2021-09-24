Once 'Delhi's Most Wanted' Shot Dead in Court: Who Was Gangster Jitender Gogi?

Gangster Jitender Mann, alias Jitendra Gogi, was killed in a shootout at Delhi's Rohini court premises on Friday, 24 September, after a group of assailants opened fire at Gogi in broad daylight.

At least three other people died during the attack on Friday.

The kingpin behind several assassination and extortion operations around the Delhi-Haryana border over the years, Gogi had 16 cases of murder, extortion, robbery filed against him.

At the time of his death, he was known as the 'Delhi's most wanted criminal' after the arrest of Sonu Dariyapur.