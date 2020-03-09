On Women’s Day, Bengal BJP Chief Says Women Protesters ‘Indecent’
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh attacked the participation of women in protests, saying that they were 'drugged' and committing 'indecent acts.'
The comments came on Sunday, 8 March, which happened to be International Women's Day, and were made at a press conference in Kolkata, where he was addressing the Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) controversy.
“It is a matter of deep concern how some of the young women are becoming unaware of self-respect, dignity, culture, ethos and committing indecent acts on video. I am not blaming anyone but it is a decadence of the society. For some days, protests are being held and women drugged to sit in the front row of such protests to raise provocative slogans throughout the day. We must introspect where the society is heading.”West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh
Ghosh added that such acts would lead to women becoming victims of violence, and that society must introspect about where such behaviour would lead us, the Indian Express reported.
Controversy Over 'Parody' of Rabindra Sangeet by Students
Commenting on Ghosh's statement, West Bengal's Urban Development minister, Firhad Hakim, called him 'uncivilised and barbaric,' adding that Ghosh had disrespected women on Women's Day.
Ghosh's comments were made in response to questions about the incident at the university where students wrote distorted lyrics to Rabindranath Tagore's songs on their bodies using colours. The original lyrics were parodied using abusive words, and written in English and Bengali.
Photos of the incident went viral on social media and created a furore.
Many politicians and public figures had spoken out against the incident, starting a blame-game. State education minister Partha Chatterjee had said, “It is a shame for Bengal as well as its cultural heritage,“ as reported by the Statesman. Demands for the vice-chancellor, Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhary, to step down were raised, and later he tendered his resignation.
"The vulgarity at the hallowed seat of learning point to a systematic attempt by the TMC to break the backbone of the student community of the state,” CPI-M central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )