NationalUnemploymentDay Trends on Twitter on PM Modi’s Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday on Thursday, 17 September. While wishes are coming from all quarters, many on Twitter have marked this day as the National Unemployment Day.

The hashtags #RashtriyaBerojgarDiwas and #NationalUnemploymentDay have been trending since morning. They started as a protest against the increasing unemployment, and government’s failure remains in the top 10 trending topics on Twitter on Thursday.

A couple of hours after greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday joined the protest by writing a tweet, along with the trending hashtag: