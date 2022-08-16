On Independence Day, US Prez Biden Writes Letters to PM Modi, President Murmu

“Starting from this day as a senator from Delaware, President Biden has long championed this partnership,” he said.

“I should know I worked for him for 20 years in the Senate and was there working alongside him. In 2006, as the Senate was taking the vote on the US and India civil nuclear agreement, he said if I were asked to name the pillars of security in this 21st century, India and the United States would be two of them,” he said.

“His vision for what we can achieve has now been realised as we work together across every area of human endeavor, utilising our respective areas of expertise to address the most difficult challenges from the fight against COVID to addressing climate change to securing global supply chains and food supply,” he said.