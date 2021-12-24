Omicron Scare: Allahabad HC Urges EC, PM Modi to Postpone UP Polls, Ban Rallies

Amid concerns surrounding the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday, 23 December, urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to postpone the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by 1-2 months.

The HC also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the poll body to prohibit rallies and public political gatherings in the state.

Justice Shekhar Yadav stated, "If rallies are not stopped, results will be worse than the second wave."

(This is a developing story.)