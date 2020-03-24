Omar Abdullah Released After Detention Under PSA Revoked
The detention of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA) has been revoked, ANI reported on Tuesday, 24 March.
This comes days after his father, Farooq Abdullah, had also been released. Omar Abdullah, a former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, had been held at Srinagar's Hari Nivas under custody.
