‘Ola Emergency’ Available in B’luru for Medical Trips From Tuesday

Ola has announced the launch of ‘Ola Emergency’ on its app to enable essential medical trips on its platform in collaboration with Karnataka’s Department of Health.

It is available in Bengaluru starting Tuesday, 7 April, with a network of cars that are equipped with masks and sanitisers and will be operated by specially trained drivers, the ride hailing company said.

To book such a cab, citizens can select the category enabled for hospitals on their Ola app, and enter the drop location from a list of available hospitals in the city, it said in a statement.