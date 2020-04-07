‘Ola Emergency’ Available in B’luru for Medical Trips From Tuesday
Ola has announced the launch of ‘Ola Emergency’ on its app to enable essential medical trips on its platform in collaboration with Karnataka’s Department of Health.
It is available in Bengaluru starting Tuesday, 7 April, with a network of cars that are equipped with masks and sanitisers and will be operated by specially trained drivers, the ride hailing company said.
To book such a cab, citizens can select the category enabled for hospitals on their Ola app, and enter the drop location from a list of available hospitals in the city, it said in a statement.
Ola has enabled over 200 hospitals on its app to provide the service and ensure cabs are used only for essential medical travel. The service will be available across Bengaluru and is slated to soon launch in other major cities, the company said.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)