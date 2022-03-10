Oil Price Hike to Media One Case – News You Missed on Counting Day
Oil prices rose amid confusion over whether major producers would help plug the gap in supplies from Russia.
As the election results from the states of Uttar Pradesh, the Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa grabbed the limelight on 10 March, here’s a round-up of all the news development you may have missed today.
Russian Forces Continue Shelling Mariupol
The Ukrainian officials said that the Russian forces resumed shelling of the besieged city of Mariupol, a day after a maternity hospital was hit by an air strike that reportedly killed three people.
Goldman Sachs Exits Russia
Goldman Sachs Group Inc became the fourth Wall Street bank to announce its exit from Russia. Meanwhile, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said global food prices will soar further if the Western nations carry on with their sanctions on Moscow.
IED Explosion Kills 1 in Udhampur, Injures 8-Month-Old Baby
One person was killed and 15 others injured in a “low intensity explosion caused by an IED,” which was set up by suspected militants at a crowded junction in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur town. Among the injured were two women and an eight-month-old boy.
4,184 Fresh Cases of COVID-19 in India
In what has been a consistent dip in cases, India logged 4,184 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total cases now stand at 42.98 million, as per the Union Health Ministry data.
SC Asks Centre To Produce 'Relevant Files' on Media One Ban
The Supreme Court issued notice on a plea challenging the non-renewal of the broadcast licence of Malayalam TV channel Media One TV.
A Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud ordered the Centre to produce the “relevant files” on the basis of which it refused to renew the licence of the channel on grounds of “national security and public order.”
The court listed the case for hearing on 15 March.
Oil Prices Spike
Oil prices rose on Thursday amid the confusion over whether the major producers would help plug the gap in supplies from Russia, BBC reported.
The United Arab Emirates had appeared to push the members of the OPEC producer group to raise output, only for the UAE's energy minister to quash hopes. The oil price rose more than 5 percent, after a 17 percent fall on Wednesday.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.