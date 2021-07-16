Drones to the Rescue: Deployed to Check Assam's Oil & Natural Gas Theft

The escalating theft of oil and natural gas has prompted a state-owned oil exploration firm to use air surveillance to check pilferage.

Oil India Limited (OIL) has firmed up plans to make use of drones in Assam, where its pipelines carry crude oil and natural gas from wells to collecting stations.

“OIL is in the final stage of awarding the contract to a firm for drone surveillance of the pipelines, to be carried out mostly at night. We expect it be operationalised within 3-4 months,” said OIL spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika.