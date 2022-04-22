'Shut Up': Official Screams At Mother Who Lost Son in UP School Bus Accident
The boy died after he put his head out of the window of a school bus and allegedly banged it against a poll.
A mother who lost her 10-year-old son in a bus-related accident on Wednesday was screamed at by an official in Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh, while she was protesting against the school authorities on Thursday, 21 April, alleging that their negligence had caused the death of her son.
"Bas, chup (enough, shut up)", Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Modinagar Shubhangi Shukla was seen screaming at the grief-stricken mother in a video, adding, "Kitni der se samjha rahi hoon (I've been explaining the matter to you for so long)."
"Was it your son?" the mother, Neha Bharadwaj, is seen asking the official in response, adding, "I have understood enough. He is silent now."
Several others had also joined the grieving family in the protest against the school authorities.
Anurag Bharadwaj, an 11-year-old boy, died on Wednesday, 21 April, in Ghaziabad after he put his head out of the window of a school bus and allegedly banged his head against an electricity poll. He was rushed to the hospital after the incident, where doctors declared him dead.
Bus Driver Arrested
The class 3 student was apparently feeling nauseous when he put his head out for some fresh air, at which point the driver of the bus swerved, causing the boy to hit his head against the pole.
The boy's parents filed a complaint against the school authorities, alleging that their negligence had caused the death of the child. Taking cognisance of the complaint, the police filed an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) against the driver of the bus as well as the school authorities, The Indian Express reported.
The bus driver along with another staff member was arrested by the police, but no action has yet been taken against the school authorities, as per NDTV.
The boy's parents alleged that the school had not taken proper precautions regarding the safety of children on the bus, adding that there were too many students and nobody to look after them.
CM Adityanath Assures 'Strict Action'
However, SDM Shukla had claimed in her report that there were more seats and less students. She also said that the boy did not reach out to a teacher on the bus. However, the vehicle did not have a fitness certificate.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought a report regarding the incident, and has said that action will be taken against those responsible. The chief minister also ordered fitness checks to be conducted on school buses to ensure complete safety.
"Strict action will taken against those responsible," CM Adityanath said while offering condolences to the boy's family.
(With inputs from NDTV and The Indian Express.)
