'Shut Up': Official Screams At Mother Who Lost Son in UP School Bus Accident

A mother who lost her 10-year-old son in a bus-related accident on Wednesday was screamed at by an official in Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh, while she was protesting against the school authorities on Thursday, 21 April, alleging that their negligence had caused the death of her son.

"Bas, chup (enough, shut up)", Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Modinagar Shubhangi Shukla was seen screaming at the grief-stricken mother in a video, adding, "Kitni der se samjha rahi hoon (I've been explaining the matter to you for so long)."

"Was it your son?" the mother, Neha Bharadwaj, is seen asking the official in response, adding, "I have understood enough. He is silent now."