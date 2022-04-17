Official Promotion of Kashmir Files Made Pandit's Lives in Valley Unsafe: Report

The report added that the atmosphere has worsened in the Valley and communal hatred had significantly increased since the abrogation of Article 370. It stated that a common perception in the Valley was that militancy would continue with local recruitment.

The group stated that the political leaders in the Valley believed that the delimitation exercise was aimed to pitch one community against the other.

It said, “The political leaders…thought that the delimitation proposed…was tendentious and was aimed at polarisation of communities. They pointed out that the commission’s proposals upheld the principles of neither the population size, which would have given more constituencies to Kashmir division, nor accessibility, which would have favoured the outlying mountainous areas (referred to as Trans-Chenab) of Jammu, although these were both the recognised determining principles in aligning constituencies adopted by delimitation commissions at the national level.”

The report added that many in Jammu claim the delimitation report was the work of the BJP in Jammu and approved by the commission.