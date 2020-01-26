President’s Medal to Cop Who Climbed Chidambaram’s House Wall

Deputy SP Ramaswamy Parthasarathy, who arrested Chidambaram in the INX Media case last year, has been conferred with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, the officials said.

An officer known for his cool demeanour but stern attitude, Parthasarthy had arrested Chidambaram's son Karthi too in the case, they said.

Dhirendra Shankar Shukla, who joined as Deputy SP in the agency and rose to become its Joint Director, has also been given the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, the officials said.

He successfully probed the murder of Mumbai-journalist J Dey, headed the sports integrity unit of the agency for five years, was the choice of the UN to be part of a police contingent in Monaco.

He had headed the team which brought Roshan Ansari, the first deported Indian from the UAE, to India, they said.