Of Cow Urine and Human Waste: Faith, Folklore and Science

Folklore has it that the cow is an Indian marvel. When there was greenery in the country, the cow picked exactly that combination of grass and leaves that would yield milk that worked best for the child who drank it. With our cynical mindset, we wonder what makes such folklore durable and if there is any element of truth in it.

Folklore is folklore. Debating whether folklore is scientific or not is irrelevant. It is like debating if the sky is sweet or bitter. Funnily, folklore often contains germs of wisdom, which may be obliquely related to or lie in between the lines of the folklore.

It’s a thin line that separates folklore, faith and social norms. While organic farmers swear by cow urine as an essential input base, the potential of the waste of other animals and humans for farming and for fuel remains unexplored.