Odisha Govt Forms SIT to Probe 5-Year-Old’s Murder in Nayagarh

In the days that followed Minister of State for Home, Dibya Shankar Mishra said that circumstantial evidence points out that the minor girl was kidnapped and murdered. “The remains of the body were then sent to Cuttack SCB for postmortem which revealed that the girl was 5- to 6-year-old but there was no evidence to prove that she was raped before being murdered. Later, a DNA test was also conducted to confirm that the victim is the daughter of the complainant,” the minister told the media.

During the investigation, police interrogated 34 persons. However, the Opposition BJP and Congress had raised concerns over the investigation since the parents of the victim had alleged the involvement of BJD Minister Arun Sahoo’s aide.

Following the demand for an independent probe, the government has not ordered the SIT investigation.