Odisha CM Declares COVID-19 ‘State Disaster’, Announces Rs 200 Cr
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday, 13 March, declared the novel coronavirus outbreak as a 'disaster' to be dealt with by the state under the Disaster Management Act 2005.
He also announced a fund of Rs 200 crore for mitigation of the situation in the state, ANI reported.
While speaking in the state assembly, Patnaik also said non-essential official gatherings such as seminars, workshops, conferences are to be cancelled. Social gatherings and assemblies like religious functions, marriage receptions, parties etc. are to be regulated by local authorities.
The CM has also announced an amount of Rs 200 crores to augment the Public Health Response Fund to combat the threat of the pandemic and for making required expenditure.
As of Friday, Odisha has not recorded any case of COVID-19.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
