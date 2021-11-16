Three Militants Killed in Arunachal Pradesh, Arms Recovered
"Three extremists were killed and three weapons were recovered from the forested areas," the police said.
Two days after a deadly terror attack in which seven persons were killed, including an Assam Rifles Colonel in Manipur, the security forces gunned down three militants of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang's Yung Aung faction) in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, 15 November, officials said.
Police and the district officials said that the Assam Rifles troopers, during a routine patrolling at Khogla village in Longding district (in southern Arunachal Pradesh), found that the NSCN (KYA) Guerrillas were moving along the Myanmar border and then a gun battle ensued between the two sides.
"Three extremists were killed and three weapons were recovered from the forested areas. The slain NSCN (KYA) cadres had 'kidnapped' two persons from Lahu village in neighbouring Tirap district and attempted to take them across the border before the gun fight," a district police official said adding that the bodies of the NSCN (KYA) rebels are being collected.
