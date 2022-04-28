NSA Provisions Slapped Against 3 People Accused of Leaking UP Board Paper

The Ballia police in Uttar Pradesh had arrested the accused, identified as Ravindra Nath Singh, Rajiv Pratap alias Raju and Nirbhay Narayan Singh, on 3 April.

Nirbhay Narayan Singh, who is reportedly the main accused with the leak, managed the Maharani Devi Smarak Inter College and allegedly got hold of the question paper ahead of the test.

Consequently, Singh, in a bid to make profits, got the paper solved by English teachers and sold answer sheets between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 per student, ANI reported.