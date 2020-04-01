Markaz Leadership Agrees to Evacuate Masjid After Doval Intervenes
At least 24 people, including eight Indonesians and two Thai nationals, have tested positive for coronavirus after attending a religious gathering at the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Delhi’s Nizamuddin on 13 March. The event saw over 2,500 people, including hundreds of foreigners. Markaz Nizamuddin has been the international headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat for nearly 100 years.
According to a Hindustan Times report, Maulana Saad, head of Nizamuddin Markaz, reportedly refused to cooperate with the Delhi police and leave the Banglewali Masjid. This prompted Home Minister Amit Shah to request National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to step in.
The publication also reported that the Markaz only allowed 167 Tablighi workers to be sent to the hospital on 27, 28 and 29 March. Allegedly, it was only after Doval’s intervention that he allowed the premises to be sanitised.
The next challenge for security officials is to trace the remaining people who attended the event, including several foreigners who are spread across the country.
