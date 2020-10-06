Assam NRC | Lost Job as I Declared Fewer Foreigners: Ex-Officer

Judicial Officers for Assam's Foreigners' Tribunals are engaged by a committee which comprises of seven members including a High Court Judge. All FT member submit monthly reports about their work to the Registrar of the Gauhati High Court and to Government of Assam’s Home & Political Department.

Kartik Ray, a lawyer, was hired in 2015 to serve in Assam’s Foreigners’ Tribunals. His job – to decide whether a person left out of Assam’s National Register of Citizens or NRC - is an Indian citizen or a foreigner.

Ray and 18 other FT judicial officers, whose contracts were terminated in 2017, jointly filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court seeking an explanation from Assam’s BJP-ruled government.

In reply, Assam’s Home & Political Department filed an affidavit, in which a key comment was: