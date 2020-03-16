Now, Hotels Near Delhi Airport Offer Paid Quarantine Facilities

Three hotels in Aerocity, near Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI), will offer 182 rooms as paid quarantine facilities for the COVID-19 outbreak. The facilities, with their location near the airport, are ostensibly for those who are reaching Delhi from other countries. Speaking to The Indian Express, New Delhi District Magistrate Tanvi Garg said that the government had issued orders under the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020.

According to orders, IBIS hotel will set aside 82 rooms, the Lemon Tree Premier will set aside 54 rooms and Red Fox will set aside 36 rooms.