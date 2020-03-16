Now, Hotels Near Delhi Airport Offer Paid Quarantine Facilities
Three hotels in Aerocity, near Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI), will offer 182 rooms as paid quarantine facilities for the COVID-19 outbreak. The facilities, with their location near the airport, are ostensibly for those who are reaching Delhi from other countries. Speaking to The Indian Express, New Delhi District Magistrate Tanvi Garg said that the government had issued orders under the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020.
According to orders, IBIS hotel will set aside 82 rooms, the Lemon Tree Premier will set aside 54 rooms and Red Fox will set aside 36 rooms.
How Much Will the Rooms Cost?
The cost of taking a room for one day is Rs 3,100 (plus taxes) and is reported to include breakfast, lunch, dinner; two bottles of mineral water per day; tea and coffee and facilities like WiFi and TV.
To ensure that the rooms are effective in quarantining, the hotels have been asked to ensure that the laundry of the guests who take the rooms are not mixed with the others. The Indian Express also reported that the plates and containers used to serve food to guests will be "disposed off as bio-medical waste ensuring due protocol." The movement of guests will also be restricted to confined areas.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )