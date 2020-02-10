Coronavirus: Two Indians on Their Arduous Journey Home From China

Her father Muthu told The Quint how it was by God’s grace that she returned to India at the right time, given how China has come to a standstill because of the epidemic.

On 31 January, Ram* (name changed) along with 300 others were flown down by Air India from Wuhan. He is in his final year in medicine at Wuhan and is just months away from completing his degree. He is currently kept in isolation at a quarantine facility in Haryana’s Manesar, set up by the Indian Army.

Ram told The Quint how he was glad to be back home in India and is excited to see his family back in Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu in four days.