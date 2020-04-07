China Reports No New COVID-19 Deaths for the First Time

China on Tuesday, 7 April, reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 for the first time, according to news agency AFP.

Meanwhile, the United States recorded 1,150 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, AFP reported quoting Johns Hopkins tracker. Further, the death toll due to coronavirus in the United States of America has crossed 10,000.

The UN Security Council will hold its first meeting on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, 9 April, after weeks of divisions among its five permanent members, diplomats said on Monday.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday reported an increase of 704 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths in 24 hours, the highest rise recorded so far. The total number of cases rose to 4,281 and including 3,851 active cases. The death toll stands at 111.