COVID-19 Deaths in US Cross 1,200 in Last 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

Coronavirus deaths in the United States crossed 1,200 in last 24 hours, AFP news agency reported quoting Johns Hopkins tracker on Monday, 6 April.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rose to 3,577 on Sunday, a spike of 302 cases since Health Ministry updated the figures on Saturday night. The death toll in India stands at 83.

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday, 5 April, called former Presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil, and discussed COVID-19 related issues with them. Likewise, he called former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda.