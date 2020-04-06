COVID-19 Deaths in US Cross 1,200 in Last 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

Coronavirus deaths in the United States crossed 1,200 in last 24 hours, AFP news agency reported quoting Johns Hopkins tracker on Monday, 6 April.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rose to 3,577 on Sunday, a spike of 302 cases since Health Ministry updated the figures on Saturday night. The death toll in India stands at 83.
PM Narendra Modi on Sunday, 5 April, called former Presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil, and discussed COVID-19 related issues with them. Likewise, he called former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda.
- 103 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Mumbai today, taking the total positive cases in the city to 433.
- In Delhi, 58 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 503.
- PM Modi had telephone conversations with various world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, about working together to fight COVID-19
