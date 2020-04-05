COVID-19: Cases in India Cross 3,000; US Cases Top 3,00,000

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 3,072 in India, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, 4 April, with 2,784 active cases and 75 deaths.
Despite the increasing numbers, Joint Secretary in the Ministry for Health, Lav Agarwal, earlier on Saturday, said in his daily briefing that the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in India is not high, compared to other countries.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States topped 300,000 and there have been more than 8,100 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
- PM Modi had telephone conversations with various world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, about working together to fight COVID-19
- Two new cases emerged from Mumbai’s Dharavi slum area; total number of cases in the state of Maharashtra stands at 635
- PM Modi will interact with floor leaders of political parties on 8 April at 11 am
8 New Cases Reported in Noida, Total Count Rises to 58
Eight more persons, including a woman and her two children, have tested positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 58, officials said on Saturday.
Four of the latest cases are from a JJ cluster in Sector 5, one from Wazidpur village in Sector 135 and three from Sector 62 in Noida.
7 New Cases in Himachal Pradesh
Seven people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 14.
Two of them have already recovered, as many have died and 10 are active cases, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) RD Dhiman said.
Cases in US Cross 300,000
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has topped 300,000 and there have been more than 8,100 deaths, Johns Hopkins University reported on Saturday.
The Baltimore-based university, which has been keeping a running tally of global coronavirus numbers, said there are at least 300,915 confirmed virus cases in the US and there have been 8,162 deaths.