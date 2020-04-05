COVID-19: Cases in India Cross 3,000; US Cases Top 3,00,000

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 3,072 in India, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, 4 April, with 2,784 active cases and 75 deaths.

Despite the increasing numbers, Joint Secretary in the Ministry for Health, Lav Agarwal, earlier on Saturday, said in his daily briefing that the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in India is not high, compared to other countries.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States topped 300,000 and there have been more than 8,100 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.