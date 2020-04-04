COVID-19: Cases Spike to 2,547, Death Toll Rises to 62

The death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 62 in India on Friday, 3 April, and the total number of cases has increased to 2,547, as the country registered a record spike of 478 new cases, according to the Union health ministry.

Meanwhile, 93 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Delhi, taking the total number to 386. 102 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu, taking the total to 411.

Meanwhile, in a special video message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all citizens to “switch off all lights for 9 minutes and light up lamps or torch or cellphone flashlights on Sunday, 5 April at 9 pm.”