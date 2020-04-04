COVID-19: Cases Spike to 2,547, Death Toll Rises to 62

The death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 62 in India on Friday, 3 April, and the total number of cases has increased to 2,547, as the country registered a record spike of 478 new cases, according to the Union health ministry.
Meanwhile, 93 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Delhi, taking the total number to 386. 102 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu, taking the total to 411.
Meanwhile, in a special video message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all citizens to “switch off all lights for 9 minutes and light up lamps or torch or cellphone flashlights on Sunday, 5 April at 9 pm.”
- Number of novel coronavirus cases worldwide crossed 1,000,000 since the pandemic emerged in China late last year
- The finance ministry has released Rs 17,287 crore to states to enhance their financial resources during the COVID-19 crisis
- MHA has asked states to take strict action against people allegedly abusing health workers
- World Bank approved USD 1 billion in emergency funds for India to tackle coronavirus
- 960 foreigners found to be involved in Tablighi Jamaat activities blacklisted
MHA Issues Clarifications on Supply Chain for Essential Goods & Services
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued some clarifications in order to further streamline supplies of essential goods amid the COVID-19 lockdown. One of these clarifications is that since it is not feasible nor desirable to mention each item of food and grocery in the guidelines, the State/UT Governments have been advised to interpret these terms to mean all items of food and grocery that are usually consumed by people on day to day basis.
China Pauses to Commemorate Virus Victims
China came to a standstill on Saturday to mourn patients and medical staff who died due to coronavirus, and observed a nationwide three-minute silence.
People and traffic stopped in the street as air-raid sirens and car horns sounded in memory of the more than 3,300 lives claimed by the virus in China, AFP reports.
UP Man Arrested for Spreading Rumours on COVID-19 on WhatsApp
Prayagraj Police has arrested a Mohammad Saheed in Bahariya on charges of spreading rumours on coronavirus via WhatsApp, ANI reports.